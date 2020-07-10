Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Entia Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ERGO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Entia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

