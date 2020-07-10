EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

ETCMY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

