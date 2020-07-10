Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.37. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 131,900 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

