F5 Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,836% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

