Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $10.50. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 36,221 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$986,087.70.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

