First Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,200% compared to the average volume of 217 call options.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

