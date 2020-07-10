First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,861,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $14.32 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

