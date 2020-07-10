First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.55 and traded as low as $8.00. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.55.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.25%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

