Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Foraco International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 12,508 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,361.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

