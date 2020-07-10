FY2020 EPS Estimates for Micro Focus International PLC – Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Micro Focus International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.