GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.