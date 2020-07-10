Genedrive (LON:GDR) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

LON:GDR opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Friday. Genedrive has a 1-year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.60 ($3.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

