General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its stake in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,158,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

NYSE:GD opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

