Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.60. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 7,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $71.72 million and a PE ratio of 28.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 202,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$259,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,733,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,619,392. Insiders bought a total of 1,178,600 shares of company stock worth $1,552,978 over the last 90 days.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

