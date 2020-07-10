GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.