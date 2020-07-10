Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.77

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $13.58. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 million. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 323.06%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

