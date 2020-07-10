Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.71 ($81.70).

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Grenke stock opened at €68.50 ($76.97) on Friday. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($117.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.76.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

