Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

