Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,222 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.