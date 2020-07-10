Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,655 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW opened at $12.24 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

