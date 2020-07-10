Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

