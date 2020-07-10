Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after acquiring an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.42 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.