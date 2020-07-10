Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $5.83. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 219.82%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

