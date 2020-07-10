GYM Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.69)) on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.67 ($3.77).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 million and a PE ratio of 57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.00).

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

