H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.46

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.46 and traded as low as $139.30. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $140.05, with a volume of 4,276,696 shares traded.

HM.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 145.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 144.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 160.46.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

