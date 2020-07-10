Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Hasbro worth $396,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hasbro by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 91,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $71.50 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.