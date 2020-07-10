Hasbro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 1,146 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.