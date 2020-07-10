Head-To-Head Review: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) versus New Relic (NASDAQ:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -14.90% -16.29% -5.16% Paylocity 12.65% 20.82% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $599.51 million 6.81 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -63.14 Paylocity $467.63 million 16.72 $53.82 million $1.08 134.84

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Relic and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 2 6 9 1 2.50 Paylocity 0 7 8 0 2.53

New Relic currently has a consensus price target of $75.06, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $133.21, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Paylocity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paylocity beats New Relic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

