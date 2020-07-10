Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.80 ($52.58).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HFG shares. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

ETR HFG opened at €51.55 ($57.92) on Friday. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 52 week high of €47.10 ($52.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -831.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.13.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

