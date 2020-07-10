HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.