Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 204.80 ($2.52).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.16 million and a PE ratio of 33.82. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.