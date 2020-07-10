Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $247.96 on Friday. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.