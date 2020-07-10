Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $12.13. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 5,382 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

