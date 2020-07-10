IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.17% of IDEX worth $434,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

IDEX stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,115.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

