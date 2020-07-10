Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Infosys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.