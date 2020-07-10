Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.64

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and traded as high as $53.00. Inland Homes shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 479,427 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.54.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.