Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.49. Innodata shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 105,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.77% of Innodata worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

