Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.53. Innovaderma has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.19).

In other news, insider Rodney Turner purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,611 ($10,596.85).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

