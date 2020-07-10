Insider Selling: INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Daryl K. Henze sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 0.20%.

INTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 133.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

