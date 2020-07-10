International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Paper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

