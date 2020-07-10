International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

IPF opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.76. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 32.55 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.21).

In related news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($120,600.54).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

