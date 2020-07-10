Investor (STO:INVE.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $500.70

Investor AB (STO:INVE.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $500.70 and traded as low as $498.00. Investor shares last traded at $502.50, with a volume of 75,047 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 493.03 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 500.70.

About Investor (STO:INVE.A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.