Investors Buy High Volume of Equitable Put Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 787 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EQH opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

