Investors Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Call Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,149% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $195.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

