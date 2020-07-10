Investors Buy Large Volume of WD-40 Call Options (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,364% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

Shares of WDFC opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.05.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 83.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.