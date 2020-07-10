Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM opened at $26.18 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $92,639,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $66,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $15,393,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

