iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

