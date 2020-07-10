Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.82) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 113 ($1.39). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

SPI has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.71 ($1.47).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.91.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

