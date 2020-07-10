Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.33

Shares of Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $154.33 and traded as low as $112.00. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 295,169 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JSG. HSBC lowered Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.