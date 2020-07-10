Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.16

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as low as $26.25. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

